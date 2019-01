Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves church, near High Wycombe, Britain, January 20, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a conference call with ministers on Sunday to discuss Brexit, a government source said.

May returns to parliament on Monday to make a statement on how she will proceed with Britain’s departure from the European Union after her deal was defeated by lawmakers last week.