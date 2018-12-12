UK's May says will deliver on Brexit after surviving confidence vote

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to speak outside 10 Downing Street after a confidence vote by Conservative Party Members of Parliament (MPs), in London, Britain December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would get on with her “renewed mission” of taking Britain out of the European Union after she survived a leadership challenge from lawmakers in her Conservative Party who oppose her Brexit plan.

“Following this ballot, we now have to get on with the job of delivering Brexit for the British people and building a better future for this country,” May told reporters outside her Downing Street residence on Wednesday.

May said she would seek legal and political assurances from EU leaders on Thursday on the backstop arrangement over the border between EU member state Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland.