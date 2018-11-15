Conservative MP believes threshold reached for vote of no confidence in May

LONDON (Reuters) - A British Conservative lawmaker said she believed that the threshold had been reached to trigger a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May.

A challenge to May is triggered if 15 percent of the parliamentary party, or 48 lawmakers, write letters demanding a confidence vote to the chairman of the party’s “1922 Committee”, which represents lawmakers who have no government jobs.

Lawmaker Anne Marie Morris told the BBC on Thursday that she believed that the chairman, Graham Brady, had that number of letters.

“Now the one thing which is going to be a bit of a challenge is some of the letters have gone in on a conditional basis. MPs have said you can use this letter but only when I say so,” Morris said.