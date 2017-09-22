Brexit talks could continue close to UK's March 2019 exit: PM May

FLORENCE, Italy (Reuters) - Britain’s negotiations with the European Union could continue close to its scheduled March 2019 departure from the bloc, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May gestures as she delivers her speech in Florence, Italy, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/Pool

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has said the two sides need to come to an agreement by November next year in order to allow time for it to be ratified by parliaments.

“Of course we will leave at the end of March 2019 and negotiations will be continuing potentially up quite close to that time,” May said during a question-and-answer session following a speech in Florence setting out her Brexit plans.