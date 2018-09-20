FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 2:17 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

May says UK preparing for no deal if no acceptable Brexit proposals agreed

1 Min Read

SALZBURG, Austria (Reuters) - Britain is preparing to leave the European Union without an agreement on the terms of its departure unless there is a proposal it deems acceptable, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May holds a news conference after the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

May said that she would only agree to a “backstop” proposal for the Irish border if it worked for the whole United Kingdom.

“If there is no agreement on a deal that is acceptable to the United Kingdom, then we’re preparing for no deal,” she said at a news conference after meeting EU leaders in Austria.

“I believe we can get a good deal. I believe there is a growing desire to sit down and ensure that we can achieve a deal.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

