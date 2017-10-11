FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
October 11, 2017 / 11:52 AM / in 4 days

UK 'not ramping up for no Brexit deal,' says PM May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday Britain was not “ramping up” for a no deal in Brexit talks with the European Union but money was being used to prepare for every eventuality including leaving without an agreement.

“We are preparing for every eventuality. We are committing money to prepare for Brexit including a no-deal scenario,” she told parliament. “We are not ramping up a no-deal scenario, we are actively working with the negotiations with the European Union to ensure that we get a good deal.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

