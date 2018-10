Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

OSLO (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that the government was not planning for a general election.

“We are not preparing for another general elections. It wouldn’t be in the national interest,” she told a news conference in the Norwegian capital with her counterparts from Nordic and Baltic countries.