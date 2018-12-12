Betting odds indicate UK PM may will win no-confidence vote

LONDON (Reuters) - Bookmakers’ odds suggest that British Prime Minister Theresa May will win a no-confidence vote on Wednesday triggered by her Conservative lawmakers.

The implied probability is 86 percent that she will win the vote of confidence in her leadership, according to gambling companies William Hill, Paddy Power and Ladbrokes.

But betting odds have been wrong in the past. In the run-up to Britain’s 2016 referendum on membership of the European Union, the odds suggested there was a high likelihood that voters would supporting staying in the bloc.