Betting odds indicate UK's May will win no-confidence vote

LONDON (Reuters) - The betting odds have shifted sharply toward British Prime Minister Theresa May surviving a no-confidence vote on Wednesday after a leadership contest was called by lawmakers upset by her handling of Britain’s departure from the European Union.

The shift comes after a flurry of bets that she will win the vote and more than 158 Conservative Party lawmakers publicly backed the prime minister.

The likelihood that May will the win the vote has risen to 89 percent, according to bookmakers William Hill, Paddy Power and Ladbrokes.

Earlier in the day, William Hill said there was a 60 percent chance she will survive and Paddy Power gave odds of 71 percent.

“The money suggests that Theresa May will survive today’s vote,” said Rupert Adams, a William Hill spokesman. “But things remain bleak and we fully expect her to leave office in 2019.”

May is fighting for her job after facing a rebellion by Eurosceptic lawmakers over her management of Brexit. Many politicians in her party have called for her to be ousted because she is not pursuing a clean break with the EU.

May needs a simple majority - 158 of 315 Conservative lawmakers - to remain leader. A secret ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 GMT and an announcement made at 2100.

Paddy Power said the most likely outcome is that between 70 to 109 of her lawmakers vote against her.

Ladbrokes said the highest probability is that between 100 to 149 of her lawmakers will vote against her.

Paddy Power said the odds for a second referendum on Brexit are now 58 percent and there is a 42 percent probability that there will be a general election before Britain is due to leave the EU in March.

In a warning to Brexit-supporting opponents who instigated the leadership challenge, May said if they toppled her then the EU exit would be delayed and perhaps even stopped.

If May loses the vote it will trigger a leadership challenge. The two most likely next prime ministers are the former foreign minister Boris Johnson and the former Brexit minister Dominic Raab, who until taking that job in the summer was relatively unknown, according to the betting companies.

But odds can be misleading. In the run-up to Britain’s 2016 referendum on membership of the European Union, the odds suggested there was a more than 80 percent likelihood that voters would supporting staying.