UK PM May says looking at a number of options on Northern Irish backstop

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for her New Zealand's counterpart Jacinda Ardern at Downing Street in London, Britain, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is looking at a number of options to resolve the concerns of lawmakers over the so-called Northern Irish backstop, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

May’s deal with Brussels was rejected by a large majority last week, with many lawmakers specifically objecting to the backstop, an insurance policy designed to prevent a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Brexit.

“What we are doing is exploring with members across this house the nature of any movement on the backstop that would secure the support of this house,” May told parliament. “There are a number of options.”