FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the media during the G20 Leaders Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has called off a crucial vote in parliament on whether to approve her Brexit divorce deal which was due on Tuesday, according to the BBC’s political editor.

“Two cabinet sources tell me vote being pulled - not, repeat not, yet officially confirmed,” Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.