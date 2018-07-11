British PM May urges her party to back EU Brexit plan: spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May urges her Conservative Party to back her proposals for close trade ties with the European Union, her spokesman said on Wednesday, a day before the government publishes its so-called white paper Brexit policy document.

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a news conference at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

“The PM urges all of the Conservative party to get behind the plan as the cabinet (of ministers) has agreed at Chequers (her country residence). We will be publishing the white paper tomorrow to give further details,” he told reporters.

“We urge everyone to get behind that plan.”