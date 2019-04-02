Brexit prize in sight, May wants to find way with Labour: spokesman

British Prime Minister Theresa May gives a news conference after a cabinet meeting following yesterday's alternative Brexit options vote, outside Downing Street, London, Britain April 2, 2019. Jack Taylor/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May believes trying to reach agreement with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to break a parliamentary impasse is worth aiming for to win the “significant prize” of Brexit, her spokesman said on Tuesday.

“Jeremy Corbyn was elected on a manifesto to deliver Brexit. I think there is common cause to be made,” the spokesman told reporters.

“We think there is an opportunity to agree something here and put forward a plan that both sides agree to as a way of getting Brexit over the line. I think anybody would agree that is a significant prize and worth trying to work towards.”