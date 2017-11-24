FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brexit talks progressing, but issues remain, Britain' May says after meeting Tusk
November 24, 2017 / 4:59 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Brexit talks progressing, but issues remain, Britain' May says after meeting Tusk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said negotiations on Brexit were still making progress after she met European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels on Friday, but there were still outstanding issues.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and European Council President Donald Tusk attend a bilateral meeting during the Eastern Partnership summit at the European Council Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

“There are still issues across the various matters that we are negotiating on to be resolved,” she told reporters.

She also said Britain would honor its financial commitments to the Union on leaving. But she gave no more detail. She also said she, like the Irish government, wanted to ensure there would be no hard border with Northern Ireland.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
