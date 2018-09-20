FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World News
September 20, 2018 / 2:39 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

UK's May says there is no EU counter-proposal for Brexit deal

1 Min Read

SALZBURG, Austria (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday there had been no counter proposal from the European Union for a Brexit deal that would be acceptable to Britain.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May holds a news conference after the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

“There is no counter proposal on the table at the moment that actually deals, delivers on what we need to do and respects the integrity of the United Kingdom and respects the result of the referendum,” May told a news conference after meeting EU leaders in Salzburg, Austria.

May said her “Chequers” proposal for a Brexit deal was the only one on the table.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison

