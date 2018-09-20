FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 2:17 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

British PM May confirms she will bring new proposal for Northern Ireland

1 Min Read

SALZBURG, Austria (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed on Thursday that she would present the European Union with a new proposal to try to find agreement on a backstop to ensure an open border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May holds a news conference after the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

“Well you’ll see what our new proposal is ... when we come forward with it, “ she told a news conference. “What I am very clear about and what I have said consistently is we need to ensure that nothing is done which effectively carves Northern Ireland away from the rest of the United Kingdom.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

