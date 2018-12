British Prime Minister Theresa May attends a news conference after a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday it was still possible to get further clarification from the European Union on the Brexit deal to help her win parliamentary approval for it.

“My discussions with colleagues today have shown that further clarification and discussion, following the Council’s conclusions is, in fact, possible,” she told reporters in Brussels.