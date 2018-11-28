Not possible to have second Brexit vote before UK leaves EU: PM May

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday it was not possible to hold a second Brexit referendum before Britain leaves the EU on March 29 next year, meaning those pressing for such a vote would delay the UK departure or increase the possibility of leaving without a deal.

“I believe, in terms of a second referendum, it is important we deliver on the vote of the British people,” she told parliament, addressing a lawmaker who asked about such a vote.

“But I would also just ask her to consider this: It wouldn’t be possible to hold a referendum before March 29 of next year. That would mean having to extend Article 50 ... delaying Brexit or leaving with no deal.”