Ready to resign? PM's spokesman says May is focused on Brexit

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside Downing Street, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is focused on the task at hand of getting her Brexit deal through parliament, her political spokesman said on Wednesday after several Conservative lawmakers renewed calls for her resignation.

May has appealed to lawmakers to support her deal to leave the European Union by voting in favor of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, legislation to enact Britain’s divorce, in the week beginning June 3. But dozens of her Conservatives, the Labour Party and others have said they will not back it.

Asked about the resignation calls, her spokesman said: “The PM is focused on the job in hand, and what the last 24 hours or so have proved, it is a big one.”