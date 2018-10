LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that she had shown “nothing but respect” during Brexit talks with the European Union, and that Britain deserved the same.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May smiles as she sits in the audience at the start of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

May also said Britain had arrangements in place that would enable it to manage if London and Brussels fail to agree a deal over their divorce, in an interview with LBC radio.