At 'historic' moment, British PM May urges lawmakers to back her deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses Parliament ahead of the vote on May's Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 15, 2019 in this screengrab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May urged lawmakers to back her deal on Tuesday, saying it was a historic decision that the country would live with for generations.

“The responsibility on each and every one of us at this moment is profound, for this is a historic decision that will set the future of our country for generations,” May told parliament ahead of the vote.

May said that the government had to do more to work with parliament on a way forward on Brexit but that it would not support an amendment to put a time-limit on the thorny issue of a backstop arrangement on the Irish border.