Britain's May to meet Dutch PM in bid to win Brexit vote approval

FILE PHOTO: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte gestures as he arrives at an extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Hague on Tuesday, her office said on Monday, part of her attempts to secure assurances to win over a hostile parliament in London over her Brexit deal.

“As the prime minister said in her statement today, over the next few days she will go to see her counterparts in other member states to discuss the concerns that parliament has expressed,” her office said in a statement.

“Tomorrow morning the prime minister will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Rutte in The Hague.”