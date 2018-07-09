FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 9, 2018 / 3:33 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Britain must be free to maintain leading position in services after Brexit: May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain must be free to protect its leading position in the services sector, including finance, after it leaves the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Royal Free Hospital, London June 18, 2018. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson quit on Monday over May’s plan for Brexit, which includes a free-trade area for goods but little detail on the approach to services.

“We believe it is important to maintain more flexibility in how we’re dealing with services,” May told parliament.

“On services, we want to be free to ensure that we are able to put in place what we believe is necessary to maintain our key position in services, not least on the financial services.”

May told parliament in a heated session that her plan was “not a betrayal” of the referendum vote.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.