LONDON (Reuters) - There are unconfirmed rumors Prime Minister Theresa May will give a speech outside her Downing Street residence on Wednesday evening, the political editor of the Independent newspaper said on Twitter.

Earlier, May asked the EU for a three-month delay to Brexit to buy time to get her twice-rejected divorce deal through parliament, but the request faced immediate resistance from the European Commission.