UK Brexit position unchanged, time for Brussels to get serious: PM May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday her cabinet had agreed its Brexit negotiating stance and would press ahead with talks with the European Union, calling on Brussels to “get serious”.

“The PM said in her letter to the secretary of state that she didn’t agree with his characterization of the position, an agreement was reached by the cabinet on Friday and now we are moving forward to negotiate that plan,” the spokesman told reporters.

“As the prime minister said ... We have set out our position and it is now the EU’s turn to move and that she wants the EU to get serious in these negotiation.”

The remarks show little willingness to deviate from the government’s negotiating position despite the resignation of Brexit minister David Davis late on Sunday night in protest at the plan.