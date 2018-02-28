UK PM May sticks by December Brexit commitments, cannot agree EU draft text

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May sticks by the commitments she made on Brexit in a joint report with the European Union in December, but cannot agree to a draft legal text the bloc published on Wednesday, her spokesman said.

“We agreed to the joint report. The prime minister is clear that she doesn’t agree to the text that has been put forward today,” he told reporters, referring to a joint report that opened the way for both sides to move forward with the talks.

“Overall the work has been progressing well in recent weeks ... This is just a draft document ... and we will be having discussions where we don’t agree in the coming months.”