Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside Downing Street, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman declined to say on Wednesday whether May would resign if her latest bid to get support for her Brexit withdrawal deal is defeated when it comes back to parliament for a fourth time next month.

Asked if May would resign if she failed to pass the Brexit legislation, the spokesman said May was focused on getting the deal through parliament.