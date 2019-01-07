UK's May still working on assurances from EU on Brexit deal: spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks out of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, December 20, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May is still working on obtaining assurances from the European Union which British lawmakers have said they need before they could vote for her Brexit deal, her spokesman said on Monday.

May pulled a parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal in December after admitting it would be rejected, and her spokesman said she was still working on getting the necessary assurances from Europe’s leaders.