December 14, 2018

UK PM May's spokeswoman: We are confident we can get the Brexit solutions we need

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is confident it can get the assurances it needs from the European Union over Brexit to get Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal though parliament, May’s spokeswoman said on Friday, stressing however there was more work to be done.

“This is the start of the process of finding a solution that parliament want and there’s obviously more work to do,” she said. “There is a shared determination to find a solution and we will keep working on that.”

“We are confident that the deal is the right thing for the country and we can get the solutions that we need.”

