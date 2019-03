Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May answers questions in the Parliament in London, Britain, March 27, 2019 in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she was prepared to quit in order to get her Brexit divorce deal approved by parliament.

“We need to get the deal through and deliver Brexit,” May told lawmakers, according to a statement from her office.

“I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party.”