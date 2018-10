LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will make a public statement on Friday saying Britain “will not agree to be trapped permanently in a customs union in any circumstances”, blogger Guido Fawkes reported on Friday, citing sources.

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks to employees at WPP who have come through micro fellowships and apprenticeships, after a roundtable meeting with business leaders whose companies are inaugural signatories of the Race at Work Charter, at the Southbank Centre in London, Britain, October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A spokesman at May’s Downing Street office declined to offer an immediate comment.