UK's May to give short Brexit statement after cabinet meeting

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain November 14, 2018.REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will give a short statement to media later on Wednesday after she finishes a meeting of her senior ministers to win their approval for a draft Brexit divorce deal, a Downing Street official said.

“The PM will make a short statement after Cabinet concludes,” the official said. “The PM will make a statement to the Commons tomorrow.”

“There is no press conference tonight,” the official added.

Shortly before, police minister Nick Hurd had told parliament there would be no government statement on Brexit on Wednesday evening.