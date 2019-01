British Prime Minister Theresa May visits the Portmeirion factory in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain January 14, 2019. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday warned lawmakers that Brexit would be in peril if they voted down her Brexit deal.

“There are some in Westminster who would wish to delay or even stop Brexit and who will use every device available to them to do so,” May said.

Blocking Brexit is now a more likely outcome than Britain leaving the European Union without a deal, May said.