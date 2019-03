FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech during her visit in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, Britain March 8, 2019. Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May could go to Strasbourg on Monday, but the trip has not been confirmed yet, according to the BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg.

“‘Fluid’ the polite way of describing what’s going on at the moment,” Kuenssberg said on Twitter.