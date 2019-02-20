UK PM May wants support of her lawmakers in delivering Brexit: spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May wants the support of her Conservative lawmakers in delivering Brexit, her spokesman said on Wednesday, after three quit the party over her government’s “disastrous handling of Brexit”.

The decision by the pro-EU lawmakers was a blow to May’s attempts to unite her party around plans to leave the European Union but she said pressing on with implementing the 2016 Brexit vote was right for the country.

Asked what May would say to other Conservative lawmakers considering resigning, May’s spokesman said: “She would, as she always has, ask for the support of her colleagues in delivering that.”

“We will continue to do everything we can to get this deal over the line.”