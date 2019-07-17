UK PM May says Brexit must be delivered in a way that brings country back together

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at Chatham House in London, Britain July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Whatever path Britain takes to leaving the European Union must be sustainable for the long term, outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday, urging compromise over increasing polarization.

Making her last major speech before she steps down next week, May said she was worried about the state of politics, warning that a willingness to compromise had become “unfashionable”.

“Whatever path we take must be sustainable for the long term so that delivering Brexit brings our country back together. That has to mean some kind of compromise,” May said.