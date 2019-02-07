More work to do for Brexit deal after Brussels talks: senior UK official

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May knows her government has “got work to do” to try to secure changes to her divorce deal with the European Union, a senior official in her office said, describing talks in Brussels as part of a process.

“Today was part of a process. We’ve obviously got work to do in order to get the changes that parliament needs and that’s what we are focused on for now,” the senior official said.

“What we would look to as positive from today is that fact that there are now going to be talks between the two parties to try to find a way through which parliament can support.”