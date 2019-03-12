No more talks planned with EU on Brexit for now: PM May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May has no current plans to hold more talks with the European Union, her spokesman said on Tuesday, shortly after parliament handed her a heavy defeat and plunged Britain into further uncertainty over Brexit.

May said the defeat would mean parliament would have the chance to vote on a no-deal Brexit on Wednesday, when she would give her lawmakers the freedom to vote as they wished rather than along party lines. Her political spokesman said May would set out how she intended to vote on Wednesday.