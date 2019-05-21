World News
May 21, 2019 / 4:47 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

UK government wants to settle second Brexit vote, customs issues quickly: spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government wants to resolve swiftly the issues of whether to hold a second Brexit referendum and what type of post-Brexit customs relationship to have, May’s political spokesman said on Tuesday .

He said that if parliament approves the first stage of Brexit legislation then a vote between two options on future customs arrangement should be held as soon as possible to allow discussion with the European Union at a summit in June.

The exact timeline and format of the vote on whether to hold a second referendum on leaving the EU was not yet decided, but the government wanted to resolve it as soon as possible, he added.

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

