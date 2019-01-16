UK PM May's statement on Brexit talks with party leaders

LONDON (Reuters) - Following is a statement from Prime Minister Theresa May after winning a confidence vote in parliament.

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks after winning a confidence vote, after Parliament rejected her Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 16, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

“On a point of order, Mr Speaker, I am pleased that this House has expressed its confidence in the Government tonight.

I do not take this responsibility lightly. And my Government will continue its work to increase our prosperity, to guarantee our security, and to strengthen our Union.

And yes, we will also continue to work to deliver on the solemn promise we made to the people of this country to deliver on the result of the referendum, and leave the European Union.

I believe this duty is shared by every member of this House. And we have a responsibility to identify a way forward that can secure the backing of the House.

To that end, I have proposed a series of meetings between senior parliamentarians and representatives of the Government over the coming days.

And I would like to invite the leaders of parliamentary parties to meet with me individually, and I would like to start these meetings tonight.

Mr Speaker, the Government approaches these meetings in a constructive spirit and I urge others to do the same.

But we must find solutions that are negotiable and command sufficient support in this House.

And, as I have said, we will return to the House on Monday to table an amendable motion and to make a statement about the way forward.

The House has put its confidence in this Government. I stand ready to work with any member of this House to deliver on Brexit, and ensure that this House retains the confidence of the British people.”