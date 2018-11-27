Responding to Trump, UK's May says will be free to strike U.S. trade deals

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump greets Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will be able to strike trade deals with countries including the United States after it has left the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday, rebutting comments by Donald Trump.

“If you look at the political declaration .., it clearly identifies that we will have an independent trade policy, and we will be able to do trade deals with countries around the rest of the world,” May told broadcasters.

“As regards the United States, we’ve already been talking to them about the sort of agreement we could have in the future - we’ve got a working group set up which is working very well and has met many times.”

Trump said on Monday the Brexit deal may make trade between Washington and London more difficult.