UK PM May says Brexit transition period to last around two years
#World News
September 22, 2017 / 2:13 PM / a month ago

UK PM May says Brexit transition period to last around two years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FLORENCE, Italy (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said that a Brexit implementation period would last for around two years.

British Prime Minister Theresa May delivers her speech in Florence, Italy, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/Pool

“During the implementation period, people will be continue to be able to come and live and work in the UK but there will be a registration system, an essential preparation for the new regime,” May said in Florence.

“As of today, these considerations point to a implementation period of around two years,” she said.

Reporting by William James and Isla Binnie in Florence; writing by Costas Pitas and William Schomberg in London; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
