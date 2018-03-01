Britain's PM May tells Tusk EU draft legal text would undermine the UK

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May told European Council President Donald Tusk on Thursday the European Commission’s draft legal text on Brexit is unacceptable to Britain, her office said, after a meeting aimed resolving differences with the bloc.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets with European Union Council President Donald Tusk at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/Pool

“The PM said that the draft text put forward by the European Commission yesterday was unacceptable to the UK as it would, if implemented, undermine the UK common market and constitutional integrity of the UK,” her office said in a statement.

May also briefed Tusk on the speech she will deliver on Friday on the“ambitious economic partnership” that she wants to agree with the European Union, her office said.