Tusk tells May: EU wants to help on Brexit, but how?

FILE PHOTO: European Council President Donald Tusk attends a news conference after the extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said after meeting British Prime Minister Theresa May on Brexit on Tuesday that the bloc was willing to help her win the UK parliament’s approval of their draft divorce deal.

“Long and frank discussion with PM Theresa May ahead of Brexit summit. Clear that EU 27 wants to help. The question is how,” Tusk tweeted before hosting all EU leaders for a two-day summit on Thursday and Friday in Brussels.