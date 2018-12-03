Clear we can do trade deal with U.S. after talks with Trump: UK's May

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she had spoken about future trade with U.S. President Donald Trump at last week’s G20 Summit in Argentina, she told parliament on Monday.

“I did speak to President Trump in the margins of the meeting, I was clear with him that we can indeed do a trade deal with the United States of America with the (Brexit) deal that is on the table with the European Union, and we recognized the work that the working group that is in existence between the UK and the USA, looking at those trade arrangements for the future, has been making good progress in those,” she said.