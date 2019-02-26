Brexit vote next week? More meetings make it difficult to say: UK PM's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British ministers and officials are holding more meetings with the European Union to find a way to make changes to the Brexit deal, so it is not clear whether a new vote will take place next week, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

Asked whether parliament could vote on a revised Brexit deal next week, the spokesman told reporters: “I think its difficult for me to say because the Attorney General is going to be out there (in Brussels) today. I think you can expect more meetings to take place.”

He said May had good conversations with EU leaders at a summit in Egypt and her Brexit minister had described his meetings as making progress, “but undoubtedly there is a lot more work still to do.”

May has promised a vote on a revised deal by March 12 at the latest.