UK parliament to vote on Brexit deal before European parliament: May
October 23, 2017 / 3:35 PM / in a day

UK parliament to vote on Brexit deal before European parliament: May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she expected a vote in parliament on the final Brexit deal to take place before the European parliament gets to vote on the agreement.

“We have said that there will be a vote on the deal in this House and we expect that to be a vote that will take place before the European parliament votes on the deal,” May told parliament on Monday, as she gave an update on the latest round of talks with the European Union.

Reporting by Alastair MacAskill; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Estelle Shirbon

