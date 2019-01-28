UK parliament to vote on PM May's Brexit deal Feb. 13: Sky News

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Britain January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told Conservative lawmakers on Monday that she plans to hold a vote in parliament on her Brexit deal on Feb. 13, Sky News reported, citing sources.

May’s deal was overwhelmingly rejected by parliament earlier this month. She has said she wants to secure concessions relating to the border with Northern Ireland in order to win the support of pro-Brexit lawmakers in her own party and the small Northern Irish party which props up her government.