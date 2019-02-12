UK parliament will not vote on revised Brexit deal this week: PM May's office

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told her top team of ministers on Tuesday that parliament would not be asked to vote on a revised Brexit deal this week as she needed more time to negotiate with the European Union, her office said.

May is seeking changes to the deal she agreed with the bloc last year, after lawmakers rejected it largely due to concerns over an insurance policy aimed at avoiding the return of border controls on the island of Ireland.

“She said it is clear that these discussions with the EU will need a little more time to conclude and so we will not be bringing forward a meaningful vote this week,” a spokeswoman for May’s office said in a statement following May’s weekly meeting with her cabinet of ministers.