Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves church, near High Wycombe, Britain March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to change the status of Tuesday’s parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal, The Sun’s political editor, Tom Newton Dunn, said.

“PM meeting with senior aides in No10 now to plot a way through this week’s carnage,” he said on Twitter. “I’m told it’s most likely she will decide to change tomorrow’s vote from a meaningful one to a provisional one.”